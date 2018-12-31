Sutton solicits with a salacious subject line.

um….
From: Kelsea Sutton <info@suttonforsd.com>
Date: December 31, 2018 at 2:00:26 PM CST
Subject: my husband won’t stop
Reply-To: info@suttonforsd.com
okay….. The latest fundraising begging e-mail from Billie Sutton via his wife is not the kind of subject line you see in a political e-mail. Maybe in a different kind of e-mail solicitation that goes in the junk-mail box, but definitely not a political one.
Here’s the latest in the Sutton series of solicitations in his efforts to raise money:
Billie fails to recognize this race was not close because of him. It was close because of the anti-Trump and anti-Kavanaugh movements. Any reasonable Democrat candidate would have had similar results. He should be more worried about his future at his father-in-laws bank, than in politics. His ten minutes at the microphone is up.
I disagree….Trump remains popular in SD at the time of election and now….
If those outside factors would be relevant then why didn’t Bjorkman a federal candidate do better?
Or any of the constitutional candidates…..
Billie came close only due to a few factors and I don’t believe it was Trump either. Whether we like to ‘say it’ or not, he had sympathy votes due to his tragic story. He started long before Kristi and gave the D’s hope which encouraged more to get out and vote and contribute. He lied about his voting record in trying to pretend he was toward the middle which his PRIOR SEVEN years of voting proved (that he was pretending and voted against his beliefs and voted to look ‘in the middle’).
Sadly, the bankroll they saw is likely encouraging greed. Where’s there’s a little, there could be alot. Very sad…
And what ‘fight’???
Trump is popular among the Republicans that voted for Kristi, but Democrats and many independents despise him.
Bjorkman was sunk by Dusty, who perhaps ran the most energetic campaign South Dakota has ever seen.
The Democrats never put forward a remotely reasonable candidate for any of the Constitutional offices.