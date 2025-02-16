Teacher shortage getting so bad in South Dakota, schools having to look outside the country for teachers

While legislators are looking to rob tens of millions of funding from South Dakota school districts, they seem to be ignoring teacher shortages, which do not seem to be getting any better in South Dakota.

In fact, the teacher shortage is getting so bad that as South Dakota News Watch is reporting, school districts are starting to outsource to countries where English may not even be the first language for teachers:

In all, 446 international teachers hold active certificates to teach in South Dakota schools, said Mary Stadick Smith, deputy secretary for the South Dakota Department of Education. The number of certificates issued to international teachers peaked in the 2023-24 school year, when 138 new certificates were issued, she said. About 50 public school districts, roughly 25% of the state total, had foreign teachers on staff in 2024, the DOE said. The top three countries of origin are the Philippines, Columbia and Spain. The DOE said the foreign instructors teach a variety of subjects and grade levels, and all must have valid visas and state certification as required by law. and.. Vergara said his salary in the U.S., which is three or four times what he would earn as a teacher in the Philippines, allows him to send money back home, in particular to care for his brother who suffered a traumatic brain injury in an accident.

Read the entire story here.

So the same people who are reluctant to increase teacher pay, and want to strip millions of dollars from South Dakota school districts are the same people who are forcing school districts to look outside of the country to find people who will come into the state to work on an international visa because it’s 3 to 4 times the amount of money they can make in their own country.