Team Dusty out on the campaign trail this weekend!

As takes place every summer, Team Dusty is out on the ground in literally every parade in South Dakota as they were once again this weekend:

If you’re interested in walking a parade with the Dusty crew, reach out to [email protected], and they’ll get you hooked up with an orange shirt and a location!

15 thoughts on “Team Dusty out on the campaign trail this weekend!”

  1. “Team Dusty is out on the ground in literally every parade in South Dakota as they were once again this weekend.”

    Oh… I am certain that he wasn’t at EVERY parade this weekend.

    2. It’s almost like he has a job in DC that he was elected to do or was invited to honor veterans and had the chance to celebrate Mr. Presidents birthday…but what did you do?

  3. Dusty is as worthless as thune and rounds they have been in Washington for how many years ? Same lies during political season. This country is still buried in debt. What have those three accomplished for this country ? Nothing, we are worse off now, than when they got elected. It’s comical to watch dusty bow down to Trump now that he was elected. It’s hard to stomach watching people believe his lies election after election and he accomplishes nothing, you ask him a direct question and he can’t even give a straight answer we can do better in South Dakota

  4. It will be an interesting NSU Homecoming Parade watching the crowd’s reaction to the parade entries from the campaigns for governor.

    Dusty will get some clapping.

    Hansen/Lemmings motorhome will be mostly silence with a few boos.

    Doeden Dumpsterfire motorhome will get loud and overwhelming boos from the crowd.

