As takes place every summer, Team Dusty is out on the ground in literally every parade in South Dakota as they were once again this weekend:
If you’re interested in walking a parade with the Dusty crew, reach out to [email protected], and they’ll get you hooked up with an orange shirt and a location!
15 thoughts on “Team Dusty out on the campaign trail this weekend!”
“Team Dusty is out on the ground in literally every parade in South Dakota as they were once again this weekend.”
Oh… I am certain that he wasn’t at EVERY parade this weekend.
He wasnt…his team was…
Nope.
Pretty sure his team was not at the Pride parade in Sioux Falls.
It’s almost like he has a job in DC that he was elected to do or was invited to honor veterans and had the chance to celebrate Mr. Presidents birthday…but what did you do?
I did NOT attend a Soviet-style military parade… that’s for damn sure.
I thought Kim Jong-un’s last parade was way more entertaining.
I fully expect the Johnson Dustbusters will make a clean sweep in the primary, as usual
Dusty is as worthless as thune and rounds they have been in Washington for how many years ? Same lies during political season. This country is still buried in debt. What have those three accomplished for this country ? Nothing, we are worse off now, than when they got elected. It’s comical to watch dusty bow down to Trump now that he was elected. It’s hard to stomach watching people believe his lies election after election and he accomplishes nothing, you ask him a direct question and he can’t even give a straight answer we can do better in South Dakota
Says the person posting from Malibu. If you’re going to troll, at least have the honesty to note you’re representing a competing team.
Pat, the Truth is the Truth, no matter where it is posted.
Nice ad hominem. He’s absolutely correct about the budget, whether he is in Malibu or Woonsocket.
Petitions to run for his spot are or will be available soon.
It will be an interesting NSU Homecoming Parade watching the crowd’s reaction to the parade entries from the campaigns for governor.
Dusty will get some clapping.
Hansen/Lemmings motorhome will be mostly silence with a few boos.
Doeden Dumpsterfire motorhome will get loud and overwhelming boos from the crowd.
I’m will be going to the parade just so I can boo Tobin