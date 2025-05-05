South Dakota Teenage Republican had been on the decline in the state. But they are coming back to life, and are once again holding TAR camp out in the Hills this summer. And, registration is now open:
2 thoughts on “Teenage Republican Camp registration now open!”
Glad it’s back. We should all be throwing our support behind this effort.
Hopefully this year they won’t inadvertantly invite a Russian operative as one of the mentors. That was so incredibly embarrassing for the party.