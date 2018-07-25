Teenage Republicans showing their brand in Rapid City today

The South Dakota Teenage Republicans are having their annual camp in the Black Hills this weekend, and today some of the kids were in Rapid City to wave signs on corners showing off the GOP brand for 2018!

  1. Anonymous

    There is hope.

    Is that a MAGA hat… Love it!
    Be vigilant, Democrats hate you and have been telling the Resistance groups to attack anyone who disagrees with them.

  2. Anonymous

    Keep up the good work! We need to educate the younger generations on history and American exceptionalism. Too many kids are getting a twisted “education” in the public schools.

