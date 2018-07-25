Teenage Republicans showing their brand in Rapid City today Posted on July 24, 2018 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ The South Dakota Teenage Republicans are having their annual camp in the Black Hills this weekend, and today some of the kids were in Rapid City to wave signs on corners showing off the GOP brand for 2018! FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
There is hope.
Is that a MAGA hat… Love it!
Be vigilant, Democrats hate you and have been telling the Resistance groups to attack anyone who disagrees with them.
Keep up the good work! We need to educate the younger generations on history and American exceptionalism. Too many kids are getting a twisted “education” in the public schools.