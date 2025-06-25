So, how exactly do you cut property taxes by at least 50% on owner occupied homes?
- Propose huge jumps in sales tax?
- Propose new taxes which dump the burden on others?
- Shift property tax burden onto income producing/business property?
Encourage increase in economic development generating new tax revenue(Oops, we don’t do that here. See Summit, GEVO, and attacks on solar, wind, data centers, etc…)
This should be good.
7 thoughts on “Tell me you’re going to propose new taxes without saying the “new taxes” part out loud.”
None of the above. Hansen, Odenbach, and many others of their crowd have said repeatedly they will achieve these massive property-tax cuts by gutting state and local budgets. That includes substantial cuts to public education. They say they will then “pass the savings along to the taxpayers.”
Funny how the “small government” crowd want to involve themselves in local budgets. Government has always been really good about “passing on the savings”. This really is a ship of fools right now.
Senator Mehlhaff had the best proposal. A 1% sales tax increase, and zero tax exemptions. Create a special account from the tax to fund education. The proposal would provide over $1 billion in revenue. More than enough to pay for education. Thats what I got from listening. It was difficult to hear all the legislators.
Zero tax exemptions? That shifts the majority of taxes onto agriculture. Didn’t hear about a cut to ag land property tax. The Rapid City and Sioux Falls legislators would be more than happy with that. The farmers and rural communities would suffer significantly.
How are counties like Perkins, Harding, etc. going to replace the property tax income they would lose but won’t see in a sales tax increase?
How are they going to replace the schools that will be shut down?
Let the Democrat win and put in a income tax, blame the Dems.
But it would be interesting to see zero exemptions. To be a mouse in every small town bar in South Dakota.