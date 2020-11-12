Terribly sad news coming this afternoon

I’m told that former State Senator Justin Cronin of Gettysburg, who served as Assistant Majority Leader in the House from 2011-2014, passed away this morning.

Cronin served in the House from 2009-2016, and in the Senate from 2017-2019.

Details are just filtering out, and I will note it as it does, but please keep the Cronin family in your prayers during this terrible time.

Update: You can read the Obituary here.