That doesn’t seem very clever.

John Dale of the full legalization pot ballot measure trying to get on the SD Ballot is on YouTube noting “We like to be clever with the technology. In this video I describe how we can get full legalization on the ballot.”
Texting “reefer” to a phone number to get someone to come to your house with a petition doesn’t seem clever.
I think people have been texting “reefer” to get someone to come to their house since cell phones have been around. Of course, normally it’s anywhere from a misdemeanor to a felony depending on the amount.
What do refrigerated trucks have to do with it?
🙂
Mr. Dale in my humble opinion is an expert conspiracy theorist aided by using copious amounts of the demon weed. He, the demon weed and other mixed nuts are all promoted over at that out of state name callers blog.
Don’t sign anything! Don’t call or text.
VNOE!
Indeed. Yes, Indeed. Mr. Dale is a copious toker of the demon weed, and also a literal wearer of tinfoil hats.
#VNOE
Don’t Sign on the Line
But we should not encourage rabble rousers to wreak havoc by signing as out-of-state name-callers on weed sheets. But if you text “reefer” to some number you get a free chili dog at the DQ
wearer of tinfoil hats… which ones? The Trump/Russia collusion, the Jussie Smollett MAGA hate crime, Operation Mockeningbird, or, I know, the “I did not have sexual relations” one!!
He must have been using when he thought this was “clever”
I tested “Reefer” to the AG. He is sending someone.
What are those flashing lights outside?
Did he even grajeeate hi skrool?
https://www.keloland.com/news/capitol-news-bureau/at-least-one-pot-proposal-might-be-on-south-dakotas-2020-ballot/