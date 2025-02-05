That phone call was not conducive to a career of shaping young minds. Rhoden threats were drunk calling from Rapid City teacher.

It sounds as if the person who was arrested for threatening Governor Larry Rhoden is (was) a middle school teacher in Rapid City.

Officials say they were able to track the phone number to 28-year-old Hudson Wheeler, a teacher at South Middle School in Rapid City. Court documents say in the calls, Wheeler could be heard saying, “Rhoden, I know you’re not in charge of it all, but hey, you’re sticking your neck out too much man” and “Good luck Kristi, I’m coming for you. I’m *expletive* coming for you.” In another call, Wheeler is accused of saying, “I will kill everyone who has government official if you come to Rapid City.” The affidavit says Wheeler admitted he drank about 10 but less than 18 beers, left approximately six to 10 voice mails to multiple government officials, and stated he was angry at what is going on in the world right now and was ranting.

Read that at KOTA News.

You know, little known factoid, I’m a terrible insomniac. I’ve made it a point, and have gone out of my way to avoid alcohol over the last decade because it messes with my sleep cycle so badly – it’s rarely worth it having a social beer or two at 7 or 8pm, and not being able to sleep past 2:30 in the morning.

Maybe it’s just me, but calling government officials and making threats to kill them … that would be a much bigger reason to never ever touch alcohol again. Although, I’m guessing he won’t get any choice in that matter, because his drunk calling is not going to reflect well on the renewal of his teaching contract. Or his teacher certification. Or in not going to jail.