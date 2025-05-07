That’s interesting. JackleyForCongress.com has been purchased. May 7, 2025 @SoDakCampaigns Just to add to the tongue wagging over what might happen in 2026, someone recently purchased “JackleyForCongress.com” Share this: Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Related
4 thoughts on “That’s interesting. JackleyForCongress.com has been purchased.”
I’m all in!!
I was just at Marty’s fundraiser Monday and he asked the audience for recommendations on which office he should run for. I heard this rumor about running for Congress today and I can’t say that I’m upset, if it’s true. I think that both Dusty and Larry are formidable opponents for Governor and it the race doesn’t get diluted, it may be a win win. Marty would make a great Congressman.
Sounds like a career politician—asking the donor class what he should run for. Really shows he cares…not.
Not surprised. Maybe he takes Dusty’s job. Dusty, Larry, and Marty in a primary opens the door to Jon or Toby. Should be a fascinating contest for the GOP gubernatorial nomination.