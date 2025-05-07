4 thoughts on “That’s interesting. JackleyForCongress.com has been purchased.”

  2. I was just at Marty’s fundraiser Monday and he asked the audience for recommendations on which office he should run for. I heard this rumor about running for Congress today and I can’t say that I’m upset, if it’s true. I think that both Dusty and Larry are formidable opponents for Governor and it the race doesn’t get diluted, it may be a win win. Marty would make a great Congressman.

    1. Sounds like a career politician—asking the donor class what he should run for. Really shows he cares…not.

  3. Not surprised. Maybe he takes Dusty’s job. Dusty, Larry, and Marty in a primary opens the door to Jon or Toby. Should be a fascinating contest for the GOP gubernatorial nomination.

