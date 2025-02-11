That’s untimely. Rep. Schaefbauer on Facebook thanking and praising Shad Olson for helping her with legislation today

Hot off the press, and I hadn’t heard about it until now. But apparently State Representative Brandei Schaefbauer was on Facebook praising former TV newsreader Shad Olson for his testimony for her bill HCR 6009:

(You can’t see it, but my jaw dropped when I read this, iIf you missed my earlier post on Shad today). I have to find this audio, because for the life of me, I can’t imagine in what way, shape or form Shad Olson would be an expert on anything. Was he testifying as an expert on how to read words off a teleprompter? Was he testifying as an expert on the conditions inside the Meade County Jail and what colors clash with jailhouse painted blue cinderblocks? Or might he have been an expert on how to have women bail him out of jail?

Or, maybe Brandei was seeking someone to testify on how to get charges reduced from a felony Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault/Strangulation down to Class 1 misdemeanor Domestic Abuse Simple Assault/Recklessly Causes Bodily Injury?

Seriously, I would guess that Brandei hasn’t read the Argus Leader story on Shad if she’s praising him on facebook.

The victim expressed she felt lucky she was thrown on a carpeted floor, because the alleged assault did not leave her with broken bones. “[The victim] said she was having a hard time breathing and its [sic] hard to talk as she touched the side of her stomach,” the report reads. “[The victim] said she was still aching and described the assault as an animal killing an animal and that Shad isn’t human.” The victim then told the officer she “thought she was going to die,” but she was able to escape the house. The officer asked if Olson said anything during the alleged assault, but his girlfriend said he only repeated the “crazy [expletive] insult.” and.. From there, the victim said Olson chased after her as she ran away from her home. They had been living together from some time, but she told the officer “she pays for everything in the home while Olson worries about the country,” the documents read. The officer asked the victim if Olson had assaulted her before, with her replying “yes.” The victim said Olson, who runs his own far-right, eponymic podcast, is “stressed over politics,” which influences his drinking. She then told the officer Olson blames his political frustrations on her. As Olson’s chase continued, the victim said her boyfriend began to tell her “not to ruin his reputation and continued to follow her,” the reports state.

Brandei should really read this story here.

I wasn’t thinking anything this legislative session would surprise me anymore. But, here someone goes again and manages to come up with something crazier than I could imagine.