That’s why I always say to get them done early…. Posted on March 27, 2020 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ From facebook, it look like one of the Democrat candidates for District 7 House didn’t manage to get their petitions done correctly…. Also not a good sign for Raver, if she’s still trying to pull off signatures at this late hour. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
Hasn’t she run unsuccessfully many times before?