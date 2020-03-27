That’s why I always say to get them done early….

From facebook, it look like one of the Democrat candidates for District 7 House didn’t manage to get their petitions done correctly….

Also not a good sign for Raver, if she’s still trying to pull off signatures at this late hour.

