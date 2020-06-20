The 2020 GOP Convention in process

With a combination of people videoing in, as well as appearing live, the 2020 GOP State Convention is certainly interesting, as it has kicked off via Zoom. There’s a local group in Sioux Falls, Pierre, Rapid City and elsewhere, but most have joined from home via Zoom Meeting.
Despite technical glitches as people seek to mute/unmute, it’s actually been fairly smooth despite the unfamiliarity of many with the electronic process, and the GOP Team has done a nice job.
Governor Noem and others have sent Video Messages…
And half of the fun is watching people who have their live video going..
I of course had to show my Zoom prowess and change my background…
More coming!
I’m surprised the party which rails so hard against China appears to embrace Zoom without hesitation. Sincere question: what did I miss that made the party so comfortable with the platform?