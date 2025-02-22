Elections are over for the South Dakota Republican Party, and the new leadership for 2025-2026 is finalized.
Here’s what it looks like for the South Dakota Republican Party:
- Jim Eschenbaum, Chairman
- Janet Jensen, Vice-Chair
- Tina Mullally, Treasurer
- Starla Russell, Secretary
Well, Starla will do a nice job.
10 thoughts on “The complete rogue’s gallery for the new leadership of the SDGOP”
I have no words.
S.D. GOP staring Starla and the three stooges. Seen daily on Comedy Central.
I don’t know Mr. Eschenbaum. The google machine says that he was appointed to some board by our former AG Ravnsborg. The fact that he was apparently close to that AG gives me great pause.
The party as we once knew it is over. I’m sure there were other signs, but when they elected Ravnsborg that was a sign of things to come.
Looking forward to someone starting an initiative putting the statewide candidates on a primary ballot. No more elections where you can literally win a statewide office with 300 votes. It’s tougher to win student senate elections. Government is run by those who show up, and it’s the crazies that show up. There’s so many other Republicans out there. Maybe they don’t show up to party events, but they sure should have a voice in who is elected without having to take a weekend away from work or their kids to drive to Watertown or Pierre or wherever the convention happens to be.
Goodbye credibility. Goodbye legitimacy. Goodbye integrity… My sincerest condolences to all who worked so tirelessly for years to build it within the South Dakota Republican Party. It’s now gone. But by my estimation , the SDGOP soon will be too.
If there were ever a time for the SDDEM’s to get their shit together, this would be it – hope they’re ready to pounce, this is key opportunity .
Some of the new breed of Republicans are worse than the Democrats.
Yeesh! I’m not acquainted with Eschenbaum, but believe that name translates as “ash tree” … (insert your own joke). The 3 women are a train wreck.
I don’t know Eschenbaum or Russell…Janet is a nice person and Tina is bombastic. My concern is that they do not have the gravitas to strengthen the party and raise money to make it solvent.
Is Janet related to infamous Phil?
It’s his wife.
Doesn’t fall far from the tree.