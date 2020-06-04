The District 14 Zellmer/Zikmund race was expected to be close, but ended up nearly 500 votes apart

The race between David Zellmer and Larry Zikmund was expected to be one of the marquess races Tuesday Night (Into Wednesday night with Minnehaha County election counting). But it wasn’t. In fact, while Zellmer had a good showing, there was a nearly 500 vote gap he couldn’t close which surprised many.

It was anticipated that this race might drive strong turnout in the southern part of town to bolster Alex Jensen’s vote totals.. but it wasn’t much more than you’d see in other races.

It’s not as if both candidates didn’t campaign – they both made strong efforts. They both sent postcards, had signs all over the place, touted endorsements, and did everything that candidates could do campaigning in this weird environment.

But with the inability of candidates to go door to door, I’m guessing it came down to familiarity, and in this arena Zikmund had the edge, having been in front of voters three times before.