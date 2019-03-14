The Hemp Bill has been “Branded”

  1. Anonymous

    She’s proud of herself for this?!

    She should be ashamed. The entire Ag community should be ashamed for her. It’s not government’s job to tell me what crops I can plant.

    The hemp bill had the support of the vast majority of the legislature, and the vast majority of South Dakotans. She will pay for this at the next election.

  3. Anonymous

    “We’re not ready. ”
    “South Dakota isn’t ready.”
    “The state is not ready.”

    Well whose freaking job is it to get ready? Because YOU voted to make hemp legal.

      1. Anonymous

        Governor Noem seems to be going out of her way to intentionally exacerbate the bitterness and resentment of every South Dakotan who opposes the arbitrary criminalization of hemp production. Her self-righteous arrogance is beyond the pale.

        But what’s your issue with Congressman Johnson? As far as I can tell, he’s barely made a mistake.

        1. Larry

          voting against the emergency declaration of the President one of only 13 members of the GOP in the house to do so

          Both of our Senators supported the President today

    1. Anonymous

      Well reasoned response. Thank you for brining the full weight of your intellect to bare on this conversation.

