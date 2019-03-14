The Hemp Bill has been “Branded”

My Lt. Gov made me this branding iron which is a great connection to the ag roots that both of us have and carry with us in every decision we make for South Dakota – including the decision to veto a bill if it’s not the right thing for our state. https://t.co/lNibEsLcHr
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) March 14, 2019
She’s proud of herself for this?!
She should be ashamed. The entire Ag community should be ashamed for her. It’s not government’s job to tell me what crops I can plant.
The hemp bill had the support of the vast majority of the legislature, and the vast majority of South Dakotans. She will pay for this at the next election.
The video she released is embarrassing. It’s a juvenile stunt and speaks to her prideful arrogance.
“We’re not ready. ”
“South Dakota isn’t ready.”
“The state is not ready.”
Well whose freaking job is it to get ready? Because YOU voted to make hemp legal.
I’m experiencing buyer’s remorse with both Dusty and Kristi.
Well you can’t say “We told you so.”
Governor Noem seems to be going out of her way to intentionally exacerbate the bitterness and resentment of every South Dakotan who opposes the arbitrary criminalization of hemp production. Her self-righteous arrogance is beyond the pale.
But what’s your issue with Congressman Johnson? As far as I can tell, he’s barely made a mistake.
voting against the emergency declaration of the President one of only 13 members of the GOP in the house to do so
Both of our Senators supported the President today
The branding iron is awesome.
The branding iron I like. The video is juvenile.
Yep, it’s all about branding now days, that’s for sure….
Lighten up Francis.
Well reasoned response. Thank you for brining the full weight of your intellect to bare on this conversation.