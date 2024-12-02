The Hill: Biden pardons son

Pat Powers

It just goes to show you, sometimes it’s not what you know it’s who you know:

President Biden announced Sunday he signed a pardon for his son, Hunter, arguing the charges against his son were brought for political reasons

Read the developing story here at the Hill.

4 thoughts on “The Hill: Biden pardons son”

  1. It’s a pardon for any crimes he committed in the last 11 years. I think it IS what he knows – about Joe.

  2. Statistically arrogant people like Hunter will continue to commit crimes going forward. It only a matter of time before he’s back in the system.

