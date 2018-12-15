The Inaugural pins are out! Posted on December 15, 2018 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ I received my inaugural pins in the mail today for Governor-elect Kristi Noem! Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Along with being the first woman governor in SD, she will go down in history as the most fashionable governor. No offense intended Dennis.
She does care a great deal about physical appearance.