The latest episode of the South Dakota Political Show is live, with special guest John Wiik, Chairman of the South Dakota Republican Party

Exciting news – the latest edition of the South Dakota Political Show with myself and Mike Lauritsen is now live (and live a day early).

This episode is bursting at the seams, with introductions from co-host Mike Lauritsen, as well as an extensive discussion with South Dakota Republican Party Chairman and State Senator John Wiik, as he winds down the final weeks of his time as chairman of the state’s largest political party in a reflection and review of his time in office.

Chairman Wiik points out some of the challenges he faced over the past 2 years, and what might be coming for the South Dakota Republican Party in the coming months.

You can listen to the podcast as hosted on Acast, or on Apple Podcasts… All you have to do is click and listen!