The Minnehaha County GOP internal saga continues as they continue to bicker as accused “leftists” & “former Democrat” calls the other side “communists”

A little history on myself that some might not be aware of.

My mom had an auction business which operated for a decade, close to two decades in Pierre. I am actually a trained auctioneer (via the World Wide College of Auctioneering in Mason City Iowa). And while I was not going to attempt to call a cattle sale, at my most practiced I could hold my own calling a personal property sale just fine.

So, the point is that in the days before eBay and all the on-line sales, we used to do a lot of retirement sales where people retiring to town would sell out their stuff, and we would help them dispose of it. And I remember one sale where a couple of the adult kids back by the cashier literally got in a fight over who was going to get the proceeds from “mom’s sale.” The problem was, mom wasn’t dead.

They got into an actual shoving match while standing over their elderly mom who was seated in her wheelchair. It was literally the height of trashiness.

I bring it up, as the Minnehaha GOP members are looking more and more like this trashy family fighting over control of mom’s money as they stand over mom herself, as the bickering continues and escalates over who controls the Minnehaha County Republican Party. Never mind that 99.95% or more of the nearly 60,000 registered Republicans in Minnehaha County could care less, and think they all look silly and trashy.

Here’s more of the train wreck that is the Republican Party organization representing our state’s largest county:

Here’s all the attachments being referenced…

So, we have someone from one faction calling out the former vice-chair Jennifer Foss as a “former Democrat,” and we have the awful former vice-chair Jennifer Foss calling out the current board members’ behavior as “communism.”

For the good of the cause – which is supposed to be about trying to get Republicans elected.. maybe they all need to actually concern themselves with that. Getting Republicans elected.

Instead of spending their time being concerned about their own egos.