The New SDGOP: discount financial auditing, and notes that they “want to be fully transitioned as soon as possible”

In the week and a half that the populists have assumed control of the Republican Party, what have they managed to accomplish so far?

So far?…

** Despite being on life-support financially, the SDGOP’s Exec Board thinks they need/can afford an audit, with up to two-thousand dollars budgeted. Even better, per the new chair Jim Eschenbaum, “The auditor we intend to use feels they will be able to complete the audit for substantially less than our budget amount.” So, are they buying an “audit youself” package at WalMart? I spoke with a CPA today who laughed when I mentioned this, and was told that getting a new business set up and connected with sales tax is $2k, and an honest to god audit is more in the neighborhood of $20-25,000. I had also heard the same thing last week from an attorney who has been involved in an audit process. Whatever they’re doing, it’s not an audit.

** They’ve posted the resolution they passed at the Central Committee meeting against HB 1052 at least 2 or three times on facebook. Amazingly, despite posting a resolution, no one really gives a sh*t.

** They apparently did get e-mail set up. With this record pace of progress, they might be ready to send out a fundraising appeal. Maybe by mid-September?

** And, new chair Jim Eschenbaum is telling people from his Eschenbaum for GOP Chairman facebook account that “transitions take time” and they “want to be fully transitioned as soon as possible.” You know, in their defense, there are other groups on the Internet that also counsel that “Everyone’s timeline is different” and that folks “need time to figure out how they want to transition.”

So, please wish the SDGOP well with their personal journey.