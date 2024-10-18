The Pennington County GOP: $84K raised, $106k spent, with 4k to ballot measures. How much on candidates? ZERO. What exactly is their mission anymore?

Interesting campaign finance filing with the Secretary of State today. The Pennington County GOP filed their campaign finance report, and it seems to be indicative of a Republican Party organization that has forgotten what purpose it serves.

Pennington 2024 Campaign Finance Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

The second largest GOP county party organization in the state reports having raised about $84,163.74 this last year. Unfortunately, between operating expenses and other things they spent money on, it only cost them $106,574 to do so (plus 9k in donated goods & services), eating into their bank account by $22k, leaving them $19,880 to fund their activities next year. Or less, since this is just the pre-primary report.

But here’s the line item that should chap the tails of the Pennington County candidates. (i.e., the reason the group is there in the first place). How much of that $106k did they spend in getting candidates elected? NOTHING.

$1000 to Vote No on H ballot measure, which the party took an official position on. And the party has long had an anti abortion plank. But $1000 to two of those that it didn’t, including the Anti-ethanol group, and Protecting SD Kids? What about Republican candidates?

They can blow $4K on ballot measures, over 8k on a “Candidate forum,” but nothing on candidates? It’s like they’re only there to perpetuate a fiefdom, and completely ignoring the fiefs.

The entire reason they exist in the first place is to elect Republicans. Maybe they should start considering that.

Quit donating to ballot measures, and start supporting candidates. Or you don’t deserve to exist.

(*BONUS*)

Pennington County Republican Women donated more to candidates than the Pennington County Republican Party.

And they’re ending the reporting for the cycle with about as much in the bank.

Good on them for having their priorities straight.