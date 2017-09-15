The President (Pro Temp) is awake, alert, and Senator Greenfield is already trying to talk politics.

I just heard word from a member of Senate leadership that Senator Brock Greenfield is out of surgery, awake, alert, and already trying to talk politics.

Talk politics? (Did I mention he was well?)

Despite trying to talk politics on his sickbed, I’m told Brock is in good spirits, taking a few phone calls, and doing great.

As noted on Facebook late last night, the Senator had gone into Sanford Heart Center for a bypass procedure the need for which popped up after some testing. That kind of procedure involves a lot of surgery, so he’s going to be down for a bit.

The challenge will be to keep the ever-busy Senator Greenfield down for the amount of time & rest he should be down for.

I was specifically told that Brock wanted to pass on his deep thanks for the tremendous outpouring of prayers and best wishes from so many people across South Dakota, and other parts of the country.

And I would tell my friend Brock to get well soon, so he can return to his duties this next January in the State Senate!

