They get the angriest golfers at the Sioux Falls City Council Meeting

From last nights’ Sioux Falls City Council Meeting, one of Theresa Stehly’s prime campaign allies and supporters was all triggered and yelling, and got booted from the City Council meeting yesterday evening.
Ehrisman hits his time limit. And when he’s cut off, he starts yelling that he has a first amendment right to speak. The mayor asks security to escort him out.
— Joe Sneve (@Argus_Joe) May 20, 2020
Ehrisman decides to leave before security made him pic.twitter.com/HsODmRXa2p
(If it’s that big a deal, just bring cheeseburgers back to the golf course.)
Why does Ehrisman not run for office rather than just complain all the time?
because he knows he would get creamed
Would Scott lose that bad? Is he one of those free thinkers? They might vote for him along with other Bernie Bros.
He’s a punk, but the Mayor has done a terrible job during this crisis.
In what way has he done a terrible job? Why would I just take your statement without any examples given to support it? If you have a point to make, make it with facts rather than a short statement, because how many people know who you are and would simply take your word for anything?
I’m just asking.
He panicked when the virus showed up. Then Emperor Tenhaken tried to take power to shut everything down. Rather than put the stay at home order to vote, he pulled it because he knew he would lose big time. I have yet to hear how he is adjusting the city budget to deal with the major reduction in tax revenues. About that stay at home deal. He passed the buck to Governor Noem. When she would not do it, he passed the buck to the commission. Now he goes on and on about being upset about citizens not wearing a useless mask that has no science behind it. Emperor Tenhaken has had a taste of taking power and enjoys it too much. How’s that for starters?
He has constantly backtracked on decisions around Covid. He got his a** owned by the governor this entire time. He wanted her to make all of the decisions so he didn’t have to take political heat. Everyone knows he aspires for hire officer, he’s been sucking up to liberals, crying on facebook posts, when he runs for another office it won’t be as the conservative. He has spent taxpayer dollars on a diversity officer. Did a terrible job with the school for the deaf and discussing this transaction. He might have a good heart, but he isn’t the leader he thinks he is, people are starting to see that. He’s had the most drama around all of his covid related decisions, other mayors haven’t required all of the drama to get the job done. That isn’t a Sioux Falls thing, it’s a Paulie thing.
Says the anonymous commenter
I like the way the most recent council meeting (5/19) approved a first reading on the removal of COVID-19 restrictions for citizens, but also approved more ambulatory capability for the city due to COVID-19. So, which world do we live in?
If you watch the whole clip here is my assessment of Mr Ehrisman actions
– He was correct that the City employees should get back to work since everyone else is and the pools should be open. I would go one better and say maybe we don’t need all these employees. The mayor said he was incorrect but, I am not sure about that.
– He was correct that the Union is probably protecting these employees YET this is why Unions have shrank because they have done nothing but suck money from its members to line others pockets.
– He was wrong in acting a fool and continuing on with his 1st Amendment rant when the rules are that you get 3 minutes and you basically can’t act like an @sshole and go on.
– This guy runs his mouth on every item and has no issue with complaining on his blog and showing up at meetings to put his 2 cents in but, when its all said and done he strikes me as a professional pot stirrer. I am not aware of anything he is “doing” besides blogging and speaking. After awhile it falls on deaf ears and his approach is as bad as the No Action Politicians he rails against. Never understand why he doesnt run for office
– Sad thing is if he had a better approach to how he conducts himself he would do some real good
Has Mr. Chronic Complainer traveled to Pierre to complain in committees or just complains on his blog?
I believe he keeps is comments to his Blog, City Council meetings, and occasionally Facebook. His blog is a good read at times I must admit because he brings some good topics to light. He can be a bit over the top on items and like many Liberals tends to focus way to much on things that don’t matter like the Mayors lack of Tie and wearing Sneakers. The blog and its many rabid Liberal Commentators have pet names for every Conservative/Republican in the state and Federal Level but, thats to be expected. I enjoy the other side of the fence from time to time to get opposing views etc.
But aren’t city employees essential workers? If government workers aren’t essential, then how did everyone get their $1200 check?