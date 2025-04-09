They really, really hate me. Eschenbaum interview with the kooks, and the first words out of their mouth are “Pat Powers”

I’m in their heads! I’m in their heads! ha ha ha ha!

32-Year Democrat and South Dakota Republican Party Chairman Jim Eschenbaum gave an hour-long interview to one of the “so hard right they’re left” kooks, Katie Hoffman out in Spearfish for her Rumble channel.

Was the first topic how much the GOP is going to raise over the next cycle? No. Was it about the challenges of what the party may face in the upcoming 2026 general elections? No.

It was about… me.. One person described it to me as “PDS” or Powers Derangement Syndrome, but I told them I prefer a cruder “PMS,” as in “Pat Powers is a MF Syndrome.”

Either way you cut it when it’s the absolute first thing out of their mouths, obviously I’m under their skin.

“So first, since Pat Powers likes to, know, dig on us a bit, I thought it would be fun to talk about how he likes to give you a hard time about being a Democrat. At first, I guess. And um, if you wanted to just give a brief background about your political journey, about where you started verus where you are now…”

“I will. Um, And On the topic of Pat Powers, I never, ever go to his site. Almost daily Katie somebody says ‘you need to go and see what Pat Powers is saying about you.’ I said I refuse to give Pat Powers a click. The South Dakota GOP fired him from their uh ranks and relationship for a reason.. because I think he’s extremely liberal myself. But whatever. He can.. We live in a free country and he can say whatever he wants to say. But I don’t bother myself.. I do not bother myself with going to see what he’s posting on his site.”

“I have posted on his site in the past. Never once without signing my name. To what I posted on his site to what I say, and he will delete your comment if he doesn’t like it. I will not… He’s as bad as Mark Zookerman. I left Facebook because Mark Zuckerberg censored my speech. I will not tolerate that. On that topic, I give Pat Powers very little credibility because he will not engage in open and honest conversation if he deletes your comments and manipulates the narrative. So.. we got off on Pat Powers…”

I guess he’s spent a lot of time contemplating Pat Powers, eh? According to my records, despite his whining about his comments I’ve allegedly deleted, his narrative doesn’t match reality, since I can’t find a single comment that actually was rejected as being off-topic.

So, there’s one thing he’s untruthful about right out of the gate.

But, as one of my daughters noted to me “If you ain’t got haters, you ain’t poppin.” Word.

I did find amusement with the chair calling someone like me liberal, yet he defined his vote for Obama in terms of liberal identity politics, where he voted for him not for the content of his character or ideas, but literally because he was black. But that was thrown out the door when he was faced with supporting a woman (Hillary Clinton) for president. In that instance, he cited a trail of bodies behind her, as if he spends too much time on conspiracy chat groups.

The one thing that troubled me in the hour long puff piece was later in the interview was when the interviewer was asking him if the South Dakota GOP, like the Montana GOP, could kick people out of the party.

Katie Hoffman asked. “The Montana GOP censored some of their legislators for working with their democrats. We had um like Drew Peterson outright admitted in an article that they worked with Democrats to get stuff done. I don’t know how this all works. Does that pique your interest at all? “I’ve had 2-e-mails already are we gonna do this. If I wanted to take that power upon myself, I suppose I could say here’s what we’re gonna do. I would never to that without a vote of the entire Central Committee that is properly convened and voting at a scheduled meeting with an agenda. There would have to be a vote for censor, and a second to that motion, the discussion allowed and a vote.

Why does this bother me? The Montana GOP did not censor anyone. They CENSURED them.

Censor: to examine in order to suppress or delete anything considered objectionable.

Censure: express severe disapproval of (someone or something), especially in a formal statement.

Good gosh. If they are too stupid to know what they’re talking about, pick up a damn dictionary.

But I suspect the SDGOP not having a clue what they’re doing is going to be trending in South Dakota politics for some time to come.