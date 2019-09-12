They should have written it for more and asked for change, like any other scam. Company bounces 116k check to the state

If you write a check for $116,000, don’t you know whether you have the cash in the bank or not? The Group that bought the STAR Academy has bounced their second check to the state, the one they wrote to stave off repossession:

SLIC-e Holdings LLC gave the check to Brunner’s office last Thursday, which was the final deadline for the company to make a contractually required annual payment to the state. and… The check that SLIC-e gave the state on Thursday temporarily staved off repossession while the state waited for the check to clear. After receiving notice Wednesday that the check bounced, Brunner said he dispatched employees from his office to file an affidavit of repossession in Custer County.

They should have let it be repossessed as opposed to writing the state another bad check.

Or, written it for more, and asked for change, like all the e-mail scammers do. If they were going to break the law and write a bad check, they might as well.

In for a penny and all.