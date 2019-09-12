They should have written it for more and asked for change, like any other scam. Company bounces 116k check to the state

If you write a check for $116,000, don’t you know whether you have the cash in the bank or not? The Group that bought the STAR Academy has bounced their second check to the state, the one they wrote to stave off repossession:
SLIC-e Holdings LLC gave the check to Brunner’s office last Thursday, which was the final deadline for the company to make a contractually required annual payment to the state.
and…
The check that SLIC-e gave the state on Thursday temporarily staved off repossession while the state waited for the check to clear. After receiving notice Wednesday that the check bounced, Brunner said he dispatched employees from his office to file an affidavit of repossession in Custer County.
They should have let it be repossessed as opposed to writing the state another bad check.
Or, written it for more, and asked for change, like all the e-mail scammers do. If they were going to break the law and write a bad check, they might as well.
In for a penny and all.
On Facebook, a group I shall not name is saying “thank God we got this back”and “Shame on Daugaard for selling it!”
Because it would cost $50 million to rebuild it. Why would the state want to rebuild it?
I’ve been told it will take millions to bring it up to snuff, including replacement of the drinking water plant, etc.
Up to snuff for what? A Bed and Breakfast?
Hemp Oil manufacturing plant ?
Only imported Hemp of course.
Would that fly under current Statutes?
(The Devil made me write it!) LOL 😆
Who are the listed owners of this company?
“Jared Carson, of Custer, is president of SLIC-e Holdings and has spoken publicly for it in the past, but he says he and the company have parted ways, and his further involvement is only on paper until the company appoints a replacement. Regarding the payment owed, Carson said, “I am not entirely sure if they’re going to be able to make it or not.” Carson said a non-disclosure agreement prevents him from publicly identifying any of the investors. The company’s name, “SLIC-e,” stands for “Sustainable Light Industrial Complex and energy.” When the company purchased the property, it announced plans for an “ecologically minded, clean-air, light industrial project” and “a place for economic development” for the Custer community.
Kinda sounds like hippy-dippy hocus-pocus, but then I tend toward cynicism.
I don’t know Carson & I’m not saying this is his fault. He may be a legit guy & an honest businessman, but he may discover that being president “on paper” is not a risk-free situation.
The RCJ is doing a good job covering this story. That paper has REALLY improved over the last year or two.
I don’t know enough to offer a helpful opinion about the STAR academy’s future — I leave that discussion to better-informed voices.
I DO know it’s a crime to write bad checks. This amount is well above the felony threshold. I understand Mr. Brunner requested a writ of repossession. Ryan does a good job, and maybe that’s the smart play, but I would have gone in a different direction. I’d swear out charges + sue to recover the amount pledged plus interest & collection costs. I’d pursue the LLC in bankruptcy and go after its members/ managers individually.
Sometimes, folks guilty of theft by check claim ignorance as a defense. “I thought the check would clear,” they claim.
Doubtful. How could you think it was good if you don’t have the money?
“But I DO have the money!”
Ok then. Simple mistake. Just pay re-pay what’s owed. Give me a cashier’s check or cash or, you know, gold bullion. Antique corvettes, Rembrandts – whatever you ‘ve got handy.
“Well….um, I mean I DID have the money but now it’s gone.”
Right. Sure. To me, and to many judges, that ^ situation reveals that the defendant “knew or should have known” the check would bounce = intent to defraud. Paging the AG’s office…
it is possible that someone at the state facilitating the sale knew the group’s financial standing and approved an irregular payment plan, with understandings and stipulations that make it a little more complex than floating a check for two twelve packs at the liquor store.
It’s cheaper to buy a case of beer than 2 twelve-packs, bro. And while “it’s possible” my ancestor was the dauphin of France, but I wouldn’t take that one to the bank, either.
first, what if you need a twelve of bud light and a twelve of heineken? second, i wasn’t taking anything to the bank, i was speculating from the available facts. i don’t mind being disputed, but not by someone whose only goal is to be obnoxious, and doesn’t come in with better ideas.
Speculation is fine. No man knows everything. But not all speculations are created equal. When someone has *apparently* committed a crime, as in this case, we’re free to speculate that he or she might somehow be innocent due to some as yet unknown, undocumented, improbable-but-possible exculpatory circumstance. I tend to find such claims of dubious value. Personally, I don’t even blame Mary and Joseph’s neighbors for harboring suspicions about the immaculate conception, but I take your point. Every so often, there’s more to the story than an outside observer might perceive.
A cynical observer might wonder how the allure of having a business incubator in a former tuberculosis sanatorium and teen prison pencils out to an investor.