This might be the battle of the plaid campaign. (Updated!)

In Marty’s campaign video below, I couldn’t help but notice his shirt…. Where have I seen that before?
Congresswoman Noem wore it in her 2010 Congressional video:
It’s plaid deja vu. But in the midst of the plaid battle, Marty threw us a curveball..
He’s got a horse now, but switched up the pattern to blue…
This might be the battle of the plaid campaign. Stay tuned for more clashes of the tartan cloth!
Update: I felt bad, because I couldn’t find any photos of GOP Gubernatorial candidate Lora Hubbel wearing plaid in a campaign setting. And she’s probably not a plaid person.
So I thought I’d be a helper, and I mocked up what I thought might be the best way for Lora to express her views on the campaign trail in plaid:
Hm… I’ll have to see if it comes in red.
(And actually, at about 20 Sec in, Marty has further plaid-ed us.) 🙂
And smile! It’s a great year to be a Republican in South Dakota!
Fashion show, not a Governor’s race.
Mr. Jackley has on gingham and Ms. Noem wears buffalo check. Ms. Hubbel’s shirt is a solid plaid. That concludes the fashion lesson.
Lora’s is more of a jacket than a shirt….
Of course! Mea culpa.
With the extra long arms.
I don’t want a governor that dresses like a picnic table. Snap out of it!
He might want to practice a little more with that fencing plier! And bridling a horse.
I have been wearing plaid for 20 years. I’m glad I’m back in style.
Saudi princes wear checked keffiyeh. Brothers from other mothers?