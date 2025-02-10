Thou not shalt not impose your bible on our schools! Ten Commandments bill goes down in the House 31-37

Boom. The hammer was dropped on Senator John “California” Carley’s Senate Bill 51 to insert biblical teachings into public schools by posting the 10 commandments in all classrooms and forcing them to add it to school instruction.

The debate was long, and at one point, proponents wavered as a friendly amendment was offered by Rep. Liz May to almost completely water the bill down, by removing the posters from swim class and welding, and being satisfied with curriculum insertion and the 10 commandments just being “prominently posted” somewhere in the school.

But then they called for a vote. And proponents were completely owned:

The vote was a hard NO on a count of 31 to 37, even after being voted down.

In looking at the bills, Senator Carley is starting to rack up some noticeable losses for his first year at bat. And this was a big one.