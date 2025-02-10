Boom. The hammer was dropped on Senator John “California” Carley’s Senate Bill 51 to insert biblical teachings into public schools by posting the 10 commandments in all classrooms and forcing them to add it to school instruction.
The debate was long, and at one point, proponents wavered as a friendly amendment was offered by Rep. Liz May to almost completely water the bill down, by removing the posters from swim class and welding, and being satisfied with curriculum insertion and the 10 commandments just being “prominently posted” somewhere in the school.
But then they called for a vote. And proponents were completely owned:
The vote was a hard NO on a count of 31 to 37, even after being voted down.
In looking at the bills, Senator Carley is starting to rack up some noticeable losses for his first year at bat. And this was a big one.
2 thoughts on “Thou not shalt not impose your bible on our schools! Ten Commandments bill goes down in the House 31-37”
Mr. Carley, who is from California, should consider himself lucky the Wiccans now won’t be nailing their creeds to the trees around his school house.
How many attorneys are in this group? The only one I know of is Odenbach. Any attorney that voted for this and doesn’t understand the extremely non-Christian ramifications of this bill has no business representing anyone, including clients. They either don’t understand the equal protection clause of the 14th amendment and the establishment clause of the first amendment, or choose to blindly ignore them. Both of which are a concern.