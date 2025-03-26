Thune: Agriculture is the Lifeblood of Our Country
“[W]e have a responsibility to the men and women who work hard every day to deliver food, fuel, and fiber for America and the world.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) today delivered the following remarks on the Senate floor.
3 thoughts on “Thune: Agriculture is the Lifeblood of Our Country”
Are the recently and proudly announced ten billion bonus bucks for farmers gonna sweeten the pot enough to keep all those ag voters fat and happy? Most likely, even though Trump, Musk and DOGE are shredding every other government service into little bitty pieces.
Then pass a farm bill already. You own all three branches of government.
I’m sick to death of it.
Thune calls for “death tax” repeal yet again. Proposing a new tax cut for those who inherit $14 million on up, while pretending it’s for “family” farms.
The wealthy often defer taxes by not selling their stock or companies for most or all of their life. The estate tax ensures that the super-rich will pay taxes on their wealth – eventually. Sen. Thune would remove that burden from them. The rest of us will just have to pay it for them.
Apparently, there is no money now for FEMA. (They were budgeted about $30 billion a year.) But we can make sure that Elon Musk’s heirs are taken care of. When Sen. Thune proposes this new, enormous tax break which would result in as much as $100 billion savings for one family… he gets 46 Republican cosponsors in the Senate.
I guess they have their priorities.