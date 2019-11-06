Thune: America Can Lead the World in the 5G Revolution

“The technology … is here. We just need to take the final steps to bring 5G into our communities.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the Commerce Committee’s Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation, and the Internet, today discussed the effort to make 5G a reality in the United States. Last Friday, Thune was in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to unveil the city’s first 5G cells.

Thune has been a leader in the race to make 5G a reality, authoring the MOBILE NOW Act, which was signed into law in 2018, and the bipartisan STREAMLINE Small Cell Deployment Act, legislation he reintroduced in June.