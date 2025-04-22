Thune chief of Staff Ryan Nelson joining Sanford

Dakota Scout is reporting that US Senator and Majority Leader John Thune’s chief of staff is leaving to join Sanford Health’s team:

The longtime chief of staff for Sen. John Thune is leaving the office to join Sanford Health, Sanford’s President and CEO Bill Gassen announced Tuesday. Ryan Nelson will join the health system as senior executive advisor to the CEO. He joins Sanford after a 28-year career with Thune that started when Thune represented the state in the U.S. House of Representatives. Nelson was with Thune during his long march from the House to the Senate leadership. That culminated last November when the GOP caucus in the Senate voted to make Thune its party leader.

Congratulations to Ryan in his new role with Sanford. He spent a lot of years with Senator Thune, and they’ve been good years with steady leadership at the wheel.