Thune Congratulates President Trump and Senator Vance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today released the following statement:

“Congratulations to President Trump and Senator Vance on their hard-fought victory. The American people have chosen to turn the page on the Biden-Harris administration’s failed policies of high prices and open borders and instead chart a new course for our country. The incoming Senate Republican majority will work hand-in-hand with the Trump-Vance administration to lower costs for families, secure our southern border, and renew America’s energy dominance. The work begins now.”

