Thune Congratulates President Trump and Senator Vance
“The incoming Senate Republican majority will work hand-in-hand with the Trump-Vance administration to lower costs for families, secure our southern border, and renew America’s energy dominance.”
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today released the following statement:
“Congratulations to President Trump and Senator Vance on their hard-fought victory. The American people have chosen to turn the page on the Biden-Harris administration’s failed policies of high prices and open borders and instead chart a new course for our country. The incoming Senate Republican majority will work hand-in-hand with the Trump-Vance administration to lower costs for families, secure our southern border, and renew America’s energy dominance. The work begins now.”
9 thoughts on “Thune Congratulates President Trump and Senator Vance”
“Let us be unburdened by what has been.”
No truer words have ever been spoken…right enquirocrat?
Even though this song is a little dated (4 years old), the refrain is up to date and is beautiful. Oh, and for all you libturds out there that are seething with anger this morning, pay particular attention to the verse beginning at 2:14 (if your rage doesn’t consume you and you can make it that far).
Here’s hoping your wife, if you have one, serves you up an “eye drop and antifreeze” cocktail to celebrate with.
AAWWW…you sound triggered. Sounds like you need a xanax.
Oh the tolerant left
It appears that a whole bunch of sanctimonious libturds were wrong about how the election would end. Here’s a very small sample from the DWC of some statements that were made over the last few months. EVERY ONE WRONG:
Anonymous says June 30, 2024 at 8:37 am: “Everyone has negative traits. Trump’s are way more negativer than everyone else and a bad debate performance won’t change that. Biden will stay in the race and he will win again.”
Anonymous says August 20, 2024 at 3:02 pm: “Biden has done better than Trump in almost every single metric, but I doubt you care because you won’t acknowledge the facts. That’s why the Trump cult is going to lose in November. They should wear more diapers and carry around more cups of semen to show everyone how normal they are. What a bunch of weirdos.”
Anonymous says August 20, 2024 at 5:39 pm: “It’s going to be fun watching you losers squirm come November. I’ll even pay for you to take up Russias offer.”
Anonymous says August 25, 2024 at 10:09 am: “They are grasping at straws to stay relevant. Keep attacking abortion and women’s rights. Ban birth control and ivf. Tell women they should have kids or be failures. Tell them they belong in the home and submissive of their husbands. You are going to win the election for us.”
Anonymous says August 27, 2024 at 1:28 pm: “The 2024 Trump Party Train which this interview further shows is filled with grifters, a felon, liars and the brain worm guy. A rolling dumpsterfire heading down the tracks heading towards a trestle that is about to collapse.”
Anonymous says August 28, 2024 at 9:20 am: “Enjoy the loss come November for your rapist and felon. Losers.”
Anonymous says August 27, 2024 at 8:55 pm: “It’s going to be fun watching you lose this fall. Let’s hope you keep your tantrums under control this time around.”
Anonymous says August 28, 2024 at 12:04 pm: “Trump should be in jail for his interference in Israel and the border bill. He works for himself, not America. He will not allow America to benefit if hr can’t be the reason. Enjoy the rapist loser you weirdos.”
Anonymous says August 28, 2024 at 12:06 pm: “Maybe he just decided there was someone better and he didn’t want to deal with it for 4 more years. It is an irrelevant point but please dwell on it. It’s just another reasons you weirdos will lose in November. Doesn’t Trump have another porn star to screw and pay off while cheating on his wife? You guys seem fine with his promiscuity. I guess your misogyny and sexism only applies to women, not your rapist, liar, and felon. Happy indictment, losers.”
Anonymous says September 11, 2024 at 6:42 pm: “I wonder why the ‘publicans haven’t won the popular vote 9 out of the last presidential elections CAUSE you no longer represent the people !!!”
Anonymous says September 11, 2024 at 8:58 am: “Ladies will decide this election and based on their registration numbers, it doesn’t look good for Trump.”
Anonymous says September 11, 2024 at 9:50 pm: “So, sure run your mouth about stuff you clearly know nothing about and pretend you’ve got it all figured out. Good luck pulling your head out of your rear end Nov. 6th.”
Anonymous says September 11, 2024 at 9:00 pm: “It’s comments like yours that will drive women to the polls. Keep helping the democrats.”
enquirocrat says September 12, 2024 at 1:06 pm: “it has only been one year since i left the right-wing mind prison, and started facing the truth of all the horror trump has unleashed while “brandon” and “camel-toe” have been the best potus-vp team since roosevelt and taft…the mainstream media has done a good job this time keeping the fox-limbaugh fake reality from poisoning our election news, and it tickles me that the maga-verse saying trump won is holding at 35% or so.”
Anonymous says September 17, 2024 at 1:41 pm: “he’s again about to be a failed and disgraced candidate. He’s such a loser.”
Let the crying and wailing and gnashing of teeth begin! Along with fixing what mumbling-stumblin joey and kamala broke. Yes, it’s morning in America again.
TRUMP 2024!!!
MAGA Dittos to That!
You forgot one. Although this isn’t about the presidential election. A week or two ago concerning Amendment G, someone posting as anonymous stated that G would pass with a 15% margin. Guess not.
And although this quote wasn’t made on DWC (it was actually made on the dakota septic tank, aka dfp, by one of the regular floaters over there), it’s especially hilarious”
Hamburger Flipper said, 2021-11-04 – “the biggest embarrassment a political party can have is a sitting President losing his reelection.”
I wonder if he would like to have another shot at that one?