Thune: Congress Cannot Ignore the Effect Washington Spending Has on Future Generations

“Unfortunately, too many Democrats – including Democrats’ vice presidential candidate – are open to bankrupting Americans with the Green New Deal and other plans.”



WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed the soaring U.S. national debt and the effect it could have on future economic growth. According to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), next year, America’s debt will be greater than its gross domestic product (GDP) and rise to 107 percent in 2023, the highest percentage in the nation’s history. Thune expressed his frustration with his Democratic colleagues and their general lack of concern regarding the amount of money that would be spent to advance their own political agendas – like the Green New Deal.