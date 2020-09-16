Thune: Congress Cannot Ignore the Effect Washington Spending Has on Future Generations
“Unfortunately, too many Democrats – including Democrats’ vice presidential candidate – are open to bankrupting Americans with the Green New Deal and other plans.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed the soaring U.S. national debt and the effect it could have on future economic growth. According to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), next year, America’s debt will be greater than its gross domestic product (GDP) and rise to 107 percent in 2023, the highest percentage in the nation’s history. Thune expressed his frustration with his Democratic colleagues and their general lack of concern regarding the amount of money that would be spent to advance their own political agendas – like the Green New Deal.
We cannot allow the democrats to inflate the debt the way we have!
Incredible.
When our children look back at this Covid disaster (never should have shut down the country) and national wealth consumed, they are not going to be impressed.
It is criminal we didn’t ask ourselves what are our other options.
The only silver lining is they will have a real life example of group think following a bunch of incompetent “experts” who think the world revolves around their problem to the total disregard of all other considerations.
That old debt was skyrocketing before covid, Troy. In one of the lengthiest bull markets in history.
Blaming the skyrocketing debt on covid is farcical. Those tax cuts for the rich that were supposed to spur economic growth has actually just balooned the debt, just like every economist from both sides predicted
I wouldn’t sign my name either if I was so far from reality.
Covid spending is $5Trillion this year.
Net tax cuts over ten years after factoring in growth in revenues from higher income: Less than a trillion.
“After factoring in growth in revenues from higher income”
You didnt think we would see that. The deficit BEFORE covid hit was on an upward trend EVERY YEAR since Trump took office. Try again.