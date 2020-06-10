Thune: COVID-19 Proves Value of Telehealth Across America

“During the pandemic, we’ve seen health care providers of all types turn to telehealth to continue serving their patients without running the risk of spreading the virus.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today highlighted the heightened value of telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic across the United States, especially in rural areas like those in his home state of South Dakota, where access to specialty care is more difficult to find. Thune has long been a proponent of telehealth, most recently helping champion provisions in the CARES Act, cosponsoring the CONNECT for Health Act, and authoring the RUSH Act.