Thune: Democrats’ Dangerous Precedent Could Disrupt Senate for Decades to Come

“Since President Trump took office, Democrats in the Senate have engaged in a systematic campaign of obstruction, pointlessly delaying qualified nominees for no reason other than the fact that Democrats dislike this president.”



WASHINGTON —U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed Senate Democrats’ historic obstruction of noncontroversial, qualified nominees, simply because they were nominated by President Trump. For context, during President Obama’s first two years in office, his nominees were only subjected to 12 cloture votes. During Trump’s first two years in office, his nominees have faced 10 times as many cloture votes – a staggering 128!

Following Thune’s speech, Democrats rejected a common-sense proposal that mirrored a similar bipartisan proposal that was adopted in the 113th Congress, when Senate Republicans were in the minority and President Obama was in the White House, which streamlined the confirmation process.

