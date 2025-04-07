Thune: Democrats Distract While Republicans Act
“[T]he resolution we passed this weekend – and, I might say, over the objections of my Democrat colleagues, who are apparently perfectly okay with allowing taxes to rise for working families – was a major step forward on delivering on our agenda, and I’m looking forward to arriving at a final bill.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) today delivered the following remarks on the Senate floor:
