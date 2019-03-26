Thune: Democrats Refuse to Go on the Record on Their Green New Deal

“My hope is that Democrats will turn away from the outlandish Green New Deal proposal they’re using to cater to their left-wing base and instead come to the table to work with Republicans in Congress to come up with cost-effective solutions to protect our environment.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) released the following statement today after Senate Democrats failed to support their own Green New Deal agenda on the Senate floor.

“Weeks ago, Democrats in Congress were practically tripping over themselves to support the costly, ineffective Green New Deal. But today, they banded together in a refusal to go on the record when it comes to their massive government expansion. Have Senate Democrats finally come to terms with the negative impact their ideas will have on hardworking families? I’d like to think so, but only a few of them made their opposition clear.

“Republicans in Congress have put forward a number of reforms to help reduce carbon emissions, including the Nuclear Energy Innovation and Modernization Act signed into law by President Trump in January and the America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018, which will help advance hydropower projects, a significant source of emission-free energy. My hope is that Democrats will turn away from the outlandish Green New Deal proposal they’re using to cater to their left-wing base and instead come to the table to work with Republicans in Congress to come up with cost-effective solutions to protect our environment.”

Click here to watch Thune’s floor speech on the Green New Deal from earlier today.

###

Like this: Like Loading...