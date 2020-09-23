Thune: Democrats Throw Tantrum While Republicans Remain Focused on Constitutional Duty

“One of the principal reasons that many GOP senators – myself included – ran for office was to confirm principled judges to our courts.”

Click here or on the picture above to watch Thune’s speech.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today responded to various threats and accusations from Democrats regarding the Senate’s expected consideration of the president’s upcoming Supreme Court nominee. While Democrats threaten Republicans, and the American people, for that matter, with actions like court-packing and the elimination of the Senate filibuster, Republicans maintain their focus on the American people and continuing to uphold their elected responsibilities.