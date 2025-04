Thune: Democrats Want to Raise Taxes … And That’s No Joke

“[W]e are hopeful that this week we can get a budget resolution on the floor that will unlock the process that’ll enable us to achieve and to reach those goals, and so we are continuing to move forward with that.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) today spoke at a press conference with Senate Republican leadership: