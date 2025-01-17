Thune Introduces South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem at Secretary of Homeland Security Confirmation Hearing

“I’m pleased to be able to be here today to introduce our great governor and to thank you for your consideration. I look forward to this committee acting on her nomination, and I look forward to voting for her on the floor of the United States Senate to be the next secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) today introduced Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) at the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs’ confirmation hearing for secretary of homeland security.