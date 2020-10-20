Thune: It’s Clear Democrats Would Rather See No COVID Relief Than Compromise With Republicans

“The Democrat leadership may be holding coronavirus relief hostage, but rank-and-file Democrats don’t have to.”



Click here or on the picture above to watch Thune’s speech.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed Democrats’ unwillingness to negotiate in good faith on a new COVID relief bill. For months, Republicans have been willing to compromise in an effort to find common ground on much-needed relief, but Democrats have made it abundantly clear that they would rather have a political issue than find a real solution.

Thune also discussed last week’s successful Judiciary Committee hearing and highlighted the qualifications of Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Thune expressed his support for Judge Barrett, and he thanked her for her willingness to serve and for the experience and knowledge that she will bring to our nation’s highest court.