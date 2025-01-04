

Thune Joins Fox News to Discuss 119th Congress Priorities, President Trump Nominees

“It is a dangerous world… and it’s become increasingly dangerous as a result of failed policies of the Biden-Harris administration and a lack of strength projected on the global stage.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) today joined Fox News to discuss the urgent need to confirm President Trump’s national security nominees and the importance of American resolve in the face of global threats.

On confirming President Trump’s nominees:

“The president put forward a number of nominees in a lot of these key positions, and we’re going to do everything we can here in the Senate. We have the advice and consent role here in the United States Senate, we will perform that.

“We will have these hearings, allow people to ask questions, and then we will move very quickly to see that President Trump has his team in place, and especially, Sandra, in those key national security positions, as we look and see what happened just the last couple of days here in this country, and as we see what’s happening in an increasingly dangerous world.”

On securing the southern border:

“The incentive structure at the southern border has been for some time now, ‘Just come across the border and we will wave you in.’ And we’ve seen the results of that.

“We’ve seen crime in our cities, we’ve seen the threat of terrorism in this country, because of terrorists who are getting across the border – some apprehended, but who knows how many getting across the border – but we know that this is a portal for a lot of bad things.

“The southern border has to be secured, that’s got to be job one for the new administration and for this Congress. We will work with the president and his team to make sure that it is.”

On the national security threats facing our country:

“It is a dangerous world, Sandra, and it’s become increasingly dangerous as a result of failed policies of the Biden-Harris administration and a lack of strength projected on the global stage.

“As a result of that, you see what’s happening in the Indo-Pacific, you see it in the Middle East, you obviously see it at our southern border. These are all examples of failures of policy by this current administration, and why we so desperately need the Trump administration to come in – to project strength on the world stage, where people, again, respect the United States and understand what is at stake when it comes to America’s national security interests.

“So, yes, we’re going to be working with the administration to get our military readiness to the place where it should be after years of underfunding by the Biden administration.”

