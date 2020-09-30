Thune: Judge Amy Coney Barrett is Abundantly Qualified to Serve on America’s Highest Court

“One of the reasons I ran for the Senate was to help put judges like Amy Coney Barrett on the bench. I commend the president for his outstanding choice. And I look forward to supporting her nomination as the Senate moves forward.”



WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed his recent meeting with Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Thune expressed his support for Judge Barrett after a thorough review of her qualifications, experience, and judicial record. With a deference to the law and impartiality, he believes she will successfully serve the American people on the nation’s highest court.