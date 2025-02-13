Thune Leads Effort to Permanently Repeal the Death Tax

45 senators cosponsor legislation to end the punishing, burdensome tax

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) today led 45 of his Senate colleagues, including Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, in reintroducing legislation that would permanently repeal the federal estate tax, commonly known as the death tax. The Death Tax Repeal Act would end this purely punitive tax that can hit family-run farms, ranches, and businesses as the result of the owner’s death.

“Family farms and ranches play a vital role in our economy and are the lifeblood of rural communities in South Dakota,” said Thune. “Losing even one of them to the death tax is one too many. It’s time to put an end to this punishing, burdensome tax once and for all so that family farms, ranches and small businesses can grow and thrive without costly estate planning or massive tax burdens that can threaten their viability.”

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of Idaho’s economy, and family farmers, ranchers and entrepreneurs have often worked lifetimes to grow their businesses,” said Crapo. “The death tax can be a devastating blow to American families who want to pass down their farm or small business to the next generation. It’s time to permanently provide relief from this unfair tax.”

“South Dakota’s farmers and ranchers should not have to worry that their business will die with them because of the death tax,” said Scott VanderWal, president of the South Dakota Farm Bureau. “I thank Senator Thune for leading this important legislation in Congress and for his unwavering commitment to protect agricultural producers from this crippling tax burden and costly estate planning expenses.”

“Mom and pop business owners often spend a lifetime building a viable business that they can pass on to the next generation, but the estate tax presents a very real obstacle,” said Nathan Sanderson, executive director of the South Dakota Retailers Association. “Repealing the estate tax will provide peace of mind for hard-working families who want nothing more than to continue serving their communities for generations to come.”

The legislation is cosponsored by U.S. Sens. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Katie Britt (R-Ala.), Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), John Curtis (R-Utah), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Jim Justice (R-W.Va.), John Kennedy (R-La.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Dave McCormick (R-Pa.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio), Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Tim Sheehy (R-Mont.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), and Todd Young (R-Ind.). Companion legislation was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Iowa).

Thune, who has made death tax repeal a priority for a long time, led the Senate’s attempt to repeal the estate tax while Congress considered the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) in 2017. Although the final version of the TCJA did not repeal the death tax, the law effectively doubled the individual estate and gift tax exclusion to $10 million (approximately $13.9 million in 2025 dollars) through 2025, which prevents more families and generationally-owned businesses from being affected by this tax. The increased exclusion expires at the end of 2025, which increases uncertainty and planning costs for family-owned businesses, farms, and ranches.

Thune’s bill is supported by more than 190 members of the Family Business Coalition and more than 105 members of the Family Business Estate Tax Coalition, which includes the National Federation of Independent Business, the National Restaurant Association, the National Association of Home Builders, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

###