Thune Leads Hearing on MOBILE NOW, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken Testifies
“This important legislation made a down payment on both spectrum and infrastructure needs, positioning the United States to lead in the race to 5G—a race that has major implications for our national security and economy.”
Click here or on the image above to watch Thune’s opening statement.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation, and the Internet, today led a hearing titled, “The Evolution of Next-Generation Technologies: Implementing MOBILE NOW.” The hearing examined the implementation of several mandates required by the Making Opportunities for Broadband Investment and Limiting Excessive and Needless Obstacles to Wireless (MOBILE NOW) Act. At the invitation of Thune, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken testified on MOBILE NOW’s spectrum provisions and the streamlining of broadband infrastructure deployment on federal lands, among other things. Thune is the author of the MOBILE NOW Act, which was signed into law in 2018.
Thune is being careless and ignoring the science (or lack thereof).
5G needs a study.
Ask the Sioux Falls Mayor to produce his insurance policy for 5G.
Ask him if he did due diligence regarding the public safety study for 5G .. whoops. There isn’t one.
Wireless technology is a carcinogen to human tissue.
It is negligent to deploy it.
The radio wave forms enter peoples’ residences without permission, knowledge, or warrants.
Thune – move to China. They will love you there.
I make the case here:
https://PlainsTribune.com/5g
Thune – why do you trust this industry?
They have a HORRIBLE track record!!!
https://www.thenation.com/article/how-big-wireless-made-us-think-that-cell-phones-are-safe-a-special-investigation/
Please CEASE AND DESIST the installation of 5G and other wireless systems unless and until you get an insurance company to indemnify citizens and cite a credible wide-scale public safety study.
In addition, if you own Cisco stock and are an evangelist for 5G, please recuse yourself for conflict of interest.
We do not want your soft kill 5g mass murder poles.
Mr. Dale,
You’re entitled to express your opinion on 5G. Perhaps the technology requires more testing. It’s a subject folks can and should discuss. Because you are so outspoken and so passionate, you may have been swept away rhetorically when you decried “mass murder poles.”
Nevertheless, that’s a bridge too far. If John Thune thought implementation of 5G required “mass murder poles,” he’d be the first to block it. I know him as a good, decent man, a caring father and grandfather who does what he can to protect and support his neighbors.
You and I may disagree politically. We may argue about marijuana. We may debate the impeachment. We may employ humor and hyperbole. But naming Senator Thune as complicit in *mass murder* exceeds the outer limits of logic and courtesy.
Such an ignorant, ill-mannered, repulsive accusation reflects poorly on its author. Flame away.
Maybe the issue of 5G and how we apply technology is a very important – and serious – issue.