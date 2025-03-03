Thune: Linda McMahon is Focused on Students’ Success
“I’m glad that Mrs. McMahon plans to work in a way that empowers those closest to the student – because they are in the best position to do what’s right for that student.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) today delivered the following remarks on the Senate floor.
2 thoughts on “Thune: Linda McMahon is Focused on Students’ Success”
She is a DEI hire, but so is most of this administration. None of them are qualified.
One was a DUI hire.