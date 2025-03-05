Thune: President Trump Delivers a Strong, Hopeful Message to Americans

“This much-needed change in direction from the Biden administration’s failed policies could not come soon enough for families in South Dakota and across the country who have been paying the price for Biden’s far-left agenda.”

Click here or on the picture to watch the video.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement following President Trump’s joint address to Congress:

“After a tough four years of rising costs, lawlessness at the southern border, and a weakening of America on the world stage, the time has finally come to turn the page and get our country back on track,” said Thune. “The American people gave President Trump and Republicans in Congress a decisive mandate in November to secure the border, unleash American energy, and rebuild our military, and Senate Republicans have wasted no time in getting to work to implement this agenda.

“In addition to moving at an aggressive pace to get the president’s full team in place as soon as possible, we have already passed legislation to help crack down on illegal immigration and start dismantling costly regulations imposed by the Biden administration,” continued Thune. “We also remain committed to extending critical tax relief for American families and cutting wasteful government spending. This much-needed change in direction from the Biden administration’s failed policies could not come soon enough for families in South Dakota and across the country who have been paying the price for Biden’s far-left agenda.”

###