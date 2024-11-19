Incoming Senate Majority Leader Senator John Thune led action in the Senate to put the brakes on plans by Democrat Leader Chuck Schumer to load the Senate’s remaining schedule for the year with Democrat judicial nominees
Senate Republicans opted to delay votes and draw out floor action on Monday night after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., sought to stack additional judicial confirmation votes on the calendar ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Two sources familiar told Fox News Digital that the plan to slow down the Senate was spearheaded by Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., who was recently elected as the next Republican Senate leader.
“If Sen. Schumer thought Senate Republicans would just roll over and allow him to quickly confirm multiple Biden-appointed judges to lifetime jobs in the final weeks of the Democrat majority, he thought wrong,” Thune told Fox News Digital in an exclusive statement.
9 thoughts on “Thune puts the brakes on plan by Chuck Schumer to stack judicial nominees: “If Schumer thought the GOP would just roll over.. He thought wrong””
Thank you, Senator Thune!!
Stud.
Now on to getting Gaetz confirmed.
About time. Thank you and keep up that steadfastness and support/help/convince others to do the same on Trump’s appointments. Including Kristi and especially Gaetz as someone mentions above.
The good Senator can do a hard pass on Gaetz, and it would not break my heart. Same goes for RFK jr.
Gaetz should be in front of the Attorney General, not the Attorney General. With the clean sweep, we now need to present the Christian values of the party. We need to put into place those who know the difference between right and wrong.
Come back to reality! There’s nothing Christian about the party after backing serial cheater, pay-for-abortion Trump.
Gaetz represents “Christian Values”?? Please do not treat the correspondents on this site as fools. What is “Christian” about Mr. Gaetz’s values.??
Pretty sure Jesus only talked about owning the libs right? Don’t recall any mention of helping the poor, healing the sick, or any of that other socialist malarkey right?
If Gaetz and/or Kennedy (or any other nominee) are found WITH legal or financial improprieties, please explain why they should be confirmed?
If Gaetz and/or Kennedy (or any other nominee) are found WITHOUT legal or financial improprieties, please explain why they should be not be confirmed?