Thune puts the brakes on plan by Chuck Schumer to stack judicial nominees: “If Schumer thought the GOP would just roll over.. He thought wrong”

Incoming Senate Majority Leader Senator John Thune led action in the Senate to put the brakes on plans by Democrat Leader Chuck Schumer to load the Senate’s remaining schedule for the year with Democrat judicial nominees

Senate Republicans opted to delay votes and draw out floor action on Monday night after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., sought to stack additional judicial confirmation votes on the calendar ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Two sources familiar told Fox News Digital that the plan to slow down the Senate was spearheaded by Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., who was recently elected as the next Republican Senate leader.

“If Sen. Schumer thought Senate Republicans would just roll over and allow him to quickly confirm multiple Biden-appointed judges to lifetime jobs in the final weeks of the Democrat majority, he thought wrong,” Thune told Fox News Digital in an exclusive statement.