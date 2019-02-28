Thune Questions Privacy Experts in Consumer Data Privacy Hearing

“Many companies, some of which are members of the associations represented here today, note that transparency is a core value; however, the actions they take raises serious questions.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the Commerce Committee’s Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation, and the Internet, today questioned a panel of privacy experts at a full Commerce Committee hearing entitled, “Policy Principles for a Federal Data Privacy Framework in the United States.” The hearing examined approaches Congress might take to develop a national consumer privacy law.

Earlier this week, Thune joined colleagues on the committee in sending a letter to Google seeking information about a media report that the company had not disclosed to consumers the presence of a microphone in its Nest Secure home security device.

Like this: Like Loading...