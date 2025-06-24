Thune: Republicans’ Bill Puts American Strength, Safety, and Prosperity First
“[W]e want to allow you to keep more of what you earn so that you can spend it and make decisions that are in the best interests of your family, instead of sending that money to Washington, D.C.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) today spoke at a press conference with Senate Republican leadership:
2 thoughts on “Thune: Republicans’ Bill Puts American Strength, Safety, and Prosperity First”
Yawn. Keep putting lipstick on that pig.
Here’s the bottom line folks. Our current national debt is $36 trillion. The Senate bill pretends to be “fiscally responsible”….. while adding another $5 trillion to the debt ceiling! Interest on the debt already costs more than we spend on our massive defense budget and/or on Medicaid. The Republican Congress and White House have already cut and slashed as many social services as they think they can get away with without losing their jobs — and yet you still have to tack on another $5 trillion to the debt ceiling because you simply can’t ask our wealthiest and most fortunate citizens to pay the same income tax rates as their secretaries? (Thanks to Warren Buffet for that tidbit). At least the Dems are willing to legislate enough taxes to PAY OUR DEBTS so our kids and grandkids won’t have to.